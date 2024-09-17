Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Acquired by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $39,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEM. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,147,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after buying an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,499,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,999,000 after acquiring an additional 51,990 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 437,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,098,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $973.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $34.13.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

