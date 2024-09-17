Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Shares Down 4.4%

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 639,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,017,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).

Goldstone Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.20. The company has a market capitalization of £7.53 million, a PE ratio of -159.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Goldstone Resources Company Profile

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

