Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GTE traded up C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.50. 32,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.36 and a 12 month high of C$14.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$260.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of C$121.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy will post 3.4785992 EPS for the current year.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

