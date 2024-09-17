Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$88.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$72.04. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$62.72 and a 52-week high of C$81.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.66%.

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

