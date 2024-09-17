GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Short Interest Up 15.6% in August

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,370,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 15,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,529,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.24. 14,910,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,751,447. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $52.97. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $91.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 5,677.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

