Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFF. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

NYSE:GFF opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.29. Griffon has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). Griffon had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

In other Griffon news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $6,226,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,260,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,754,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $6,226,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,746 shares in the company, valued at $140,754,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin F. Sullivan sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $809,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Griffon by 5.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Griffon by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Griffon by 3.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

