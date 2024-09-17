Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,900 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 227,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Grown Rogue International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GRUSF remained flat at $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. 27,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.36 million and a P/E ratio of 65.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. Grown Rogue International has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services.

