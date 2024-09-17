Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2024

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,900 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 227,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Grown Rogue International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GRUSF remained flat at $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. 27,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.36 million and a P/E ratio of 65.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. Grown Rogue International has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSFGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.