Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,253,400 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 5,843,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,594.0 days.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance

GPFOF opened at C$2.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.66. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 12 month low of C$1.88 and a 12 month high of C$3.23.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers automotive credit, medical expenses, and personal and business online banking services, as well as provides insurance products. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB.

