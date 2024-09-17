Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 556,200 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 456,300 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 243,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Guardforce AI Price Performance

GFAI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 47,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,284. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Guardforce AI has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76.

Get Guardforce AI alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardforce AI stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Guardforce AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.