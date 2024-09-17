Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HALO. Piper Sandler cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,063,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,884 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,379,000 after acquiring an additional 557,350 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 407,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,592,000 after buying an additional 56,791 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $23,211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,817.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 167,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 158,559 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.