Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.3 days.
Heineken Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HKHHF traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.54. 4,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.40. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $70.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50.
Heineken Company Profile
