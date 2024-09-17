Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.3 days.

Heineken Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HKHHF traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.54. 4,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.40. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $70.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in brewing and selling beer and cider in the Netherlands and internationally. The company’s portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

