Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $194.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $210.00 to $194.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hess from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.77.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $128.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.41. Hess has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 47.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

