Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.