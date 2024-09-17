Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
