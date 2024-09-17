HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
HgCapital Trust Price Performance
LON:HGT opened at GBX 527 ($6.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,041.22 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 515.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 490.67. HgCapital Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 360 ($4.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 550 ($7.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 131.50 and a quick ratio of 274.70.
About HgCapital Trust
