Highland Peak Capital LLC Takes Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 97,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,000. Wayfair comprises approximately 1.8% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Highland Peak Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Wayfair as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of W. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $58,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $246,515.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,809.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $406,943.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,707.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,809.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,102 shares of company stock worth $2,076,659. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 3.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

