Hill Island Financial LLC Acquires 1,215 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Hill Island Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $9,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 368,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF stock opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $241.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.18. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $43.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

