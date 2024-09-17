Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,780,000 after purchasing an additional 124,739 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,669,000 after purchasing an additional 885,524 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Hologic by 20,295.7% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,824,000 after buying an additional 12,671 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 11.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $858,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 1.9 %

Hologic stock opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.92. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

