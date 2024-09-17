Hostmore (LON:MORE) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Approximately 4,319,466 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 1,790,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Hostmore Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20. The company has a market capitalization of £295,144.20, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hostmore

In other Hostmore news, insider Julie McEwan acquired 45,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £4,571.10 ($6,038.44). Insiders acquired 107,262 shares of company stock worth $1,471,425 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hostmore

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

