Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average is $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $98.15.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.46%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

