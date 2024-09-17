Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 554.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $56,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.88.

Hubbell Price Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $408.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $378.51 and a 200-day moving average of $387.81. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $429.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

