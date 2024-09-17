ICON Price Hits $0.13 (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $128.97 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,033,285,385 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,882,272 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

