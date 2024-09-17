IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.34

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 270057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IGMS shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.19.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.75 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7,571.35% and a negative return on equity of 119.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 71.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 13.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

