Ignition Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Ignition token can now be purchased for approximately $59,860.40 or 0.99523175 BTC on popular exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $23.88 million and approximately $301,472.54 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition was first traded on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,169 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,169.54515365. The last known price of Ignition is 58,277.09670981 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $195,855.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

