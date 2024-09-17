Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $191.00 and last traded at $189.93, with a volume of 55286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.62.

Specifically, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 4,264,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,006,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Impinj Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -540.97 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.14.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,384,000 after acquiring an additional 35,893 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 439,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,376,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,435,000 after buying an additional 33,504 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

