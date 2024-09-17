Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Short Interest Update

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 943,100 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 203,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the second quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Finally, Braslyn Ltd. bought a new stake in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Trading Down 0.6 %

Inseego stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.38. 229,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,874. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $206.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inseego ( NASDAQ:INSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

INSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Inseego from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Inseego from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

