Insider Buying: Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA – Get Free Report) insider Shane Gannon acquired 10,000 shares of Ingenia Communities Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.18 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,800.00 ($35,000.00).
Ingenia Communities Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.95, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Ingenia Communities Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Ingenia Communities Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Ingenia Communities Group’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.
About Ingenia Communities Group
Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer offering quality residential communities and holiday accommodation. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200. Across Ingenia Lifestyle, Ingenia Gardens, Ingenia Holidays and Ingenia Rental, the Group's $2.3 billion property portfolio includes 107 communities and development sites and is continuing to grow.
