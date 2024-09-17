Insider Selling: ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Chairman Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $1,540,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 511,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,510,003.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ATI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.83. 777,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,316. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $68.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $700.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATI. KeyCorp upped their target price on ATI from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ATI by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,394,000 after purchasing an additional 139,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in ATI by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter worth about $55,855,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ATI by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 96,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

