Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Sells 309 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,963.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.2 %

CLH traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.85. 24,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,092. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.62. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.92 and a 1-year high of $247.52.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $14,161,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 9.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 52,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,822,000 after purchasing an additional 182,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

