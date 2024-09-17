Insider Selling: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Sells 5,800,000 Shares of Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of KKR traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,376,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,075. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $128.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.18. The company has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KKR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

