Insider Selling: Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP – Get Free Report) insider Brian Scullin sold 50,000 shares of Propel Funeral Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.85 ($3.95), for a total value of A$292,650.00 ($197,736.49).
Propel Funeral Partners Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16.
About Propel Funeral Partners
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Propel Funeral Partners
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- What Buybacks and Lower Rates Could Mean for Restaurant Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Propel Funeral Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel Funeral Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.