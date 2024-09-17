International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17,195.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,220 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $50,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 12,282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 468,567 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 79.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 922,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,160,000 after buying an additional 408,230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 37.2% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,450,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,039,000 after buying an additional 393,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $217.18 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $217.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $200.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.60.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

