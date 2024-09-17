Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 128.5% during the second quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 223.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $1,291,010.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,522.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $491.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $464.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $496.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Read Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.