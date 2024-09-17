Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Position Raised by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2,006.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 373,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,564 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. owned 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $21.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

