Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $473.24 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

