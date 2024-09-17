Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 17th (AVAV, CAPR, CLF, ERJ, INCY, MSFT, NSANY, NSSC, PIPR, PSK)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 17th:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $245.00 target price on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $506.00 target price on the stock.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Lake Street Capital. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$31.00.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $103.00 price target on the stock.

