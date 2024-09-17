Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 17th (AVAV, CAPR, CLF, ERJ, INCY, MSFT, NSANY, NSSC, PIPR, PSK)

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 17th:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $245.00 target price on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $506.00 target price on the stock.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Lake Street Capital. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$31.00.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $103.00 price target on the stock.

