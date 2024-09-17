Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Short Interest Update

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Invinity Energy Systems Trading Down 7.4 %

IESVF stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Invinity Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

About Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

