IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $424.99 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $424.99 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000741 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,420,882,505 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

