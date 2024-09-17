iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.48

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.48 and last traded at $49.40, with a volume of 1603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33.

Institutional Trading of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

