iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.2% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after buying an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836,434 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.30. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

