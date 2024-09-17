iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Boosted by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,477,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,310,000 after purchasing an additional 902,096 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,567,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJR opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.20. The firm has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

