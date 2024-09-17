iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 54,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

IAU stock opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $48.91.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

