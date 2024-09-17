iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3,584.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 141,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 92,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,163,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,748,000 after purchasing an additional 857,819 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $72.32.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

