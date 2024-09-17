iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $309.87

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $309.87 and last traded at $309.41, with a volume of 45297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $308.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.35.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,401,000. Centennial Bank AR boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 45,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.