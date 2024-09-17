iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after buying an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $184,171,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $170,162,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $217.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

