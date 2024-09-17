iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.14

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.14 and last traded at $87.06, with a volume of 104489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

