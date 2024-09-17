iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.48

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.48 and last traded at $115.04, with a volume of 17531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

