iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 8.0% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,996,000 after buying an additional 99,530 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day moving average is $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

