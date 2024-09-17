iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Increased by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.11 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

