iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 327.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,755 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $90.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $93.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.74.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

