iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up 1.1% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $42,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,714,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,451,000 after purchasing an additional 621,078 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 257,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000.

BATS:ITB opened at $124.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average of $109.55.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

